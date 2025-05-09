This week in Nushell #298
With apologies, but due to time constraints, highlights are on hiatus this week (and for at least a few weeks). Highlights may be added later.
Thanks to all our great contributors this week! The full changelog for the week is below:
This week in Nushell #298
Nushell
- zhiburt fixed #15653 regression with padding count
- colececil added vfox to list of tools supporting Nushell
- tindzk fixed available fields in
history importcommand docs
- cablehead fixed job clearing order in kill_all
- atahabaki fixed ignored numbers preceded by escape character
- gmr458 added 'single' to supported table modes
- ayax79 added
polars struct-encode-jsonfor encoding structs as json
- weirdan added environment-aware help for
openand
save
- Bahex added
SyntaxShape::OneOfsyntax
- hackeryarn made to nuon raw option remove all whitespace
- LoicRiegel removed legacy code in core commands
- dependabot[bot] bumped dependencies:
nufmt
- LoicRiegel added config file reading, parallel processing, exit codes, check mode, and file exclusion
Documentation
- Glubiz updated 3rdpartyprompts.md
- gigi4000august fixed typo in how_nushell_code_gets_run.md
- Fuuijin changed my-init to my-utils
- NotTheDr01ds added TWiN #297
- oefe fixed typo in plugins.md
- WindSoilder removed note about issue #15326