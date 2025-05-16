This week in Nushell #299
Thanks again to all our wonderful contributors!
Nushell
- Tyarel8 fixed duplicate short_name in
ansicommand
- ysthakur used Default for making Suggestions in attribute_completions
- FlippinBerger corrected
use-facingto
user-facingin CONTRIBUTING.md
- fdncred allowed powershell scripts in the path to be executed
- dependabot[bot] bumped dependencies:
- LazyPluto fixed empty tables not respecting
$env.config.use_ansi_coloring(closes #14896)
- ayax79:
- musicinmybrain updated lscolors from 0.17 to 0.20
- Mrfiregem:
- Bahex:
- Kissaki added
matchexamples for simple value and alternative values
- blindFS fixed inefficient select with large row numbers
- zhiburt removed unnecessary truncate logic in nu-table --expand
- hackeryarn made to nuon raw option remove all whitespace
Nu_Scripts
- Kissaki:
- Cattle0Horse added complementary support for git config subcommands
- Arthapz fixed nu_msvs
Documentation
- kkoang fixed typo in special_variables.md
- NotTheDr01ds:
- Kissaki replaced "Pipelines Behind the Scenes" with "Result Display Rendering"
Integrations
- hustcer:
Plugin Template
- fdncred updated to nushell 0.104.0