This week in Nushell #300
Belatedly published June 10th for PRs posted the week ending March 23rd, 2025.
Sincere thanks to all contributors!
Documentation
- otakutyrant updated configuration.md
- hustcer disabled code block font ligatures
- NotTheDr01ds added TWiN 299
- ysthakur removed mention of positional on custom completer page
Nushell
- hustcer:
- vivainio optimized kv get by only selecting one row from the stor db
- Bahex:
- cptpiepmatz refactored
IoErrorconstruction from
std::io::Error
- Mrfiregem made
run-externalspread commands if they're lists
- pyz4 expanded
polars uniqueto allow expression inputs
- Tyarel8:
- ysthakur used Default for making Suggestions in attribute_completions
- LoicRiegel refactored units and added tests
- sholderbach cleaned public API of
EngineStateand friends
Nu_Scripts
- CongLuanTran fixed Tokyonight Moon theme color