Contributing

If you want to contribute to Nushell itself, see nushell/nushell/CONTRIBUTING.md and the contributor-book.

If you want to contribute to the Nushell documentation and website, this is the right place.

While most documentation is updated via commits to this repository, an important exception is the help documentation for all commands. These pages are generated automatically from the internal help in each command's .rs file. Please see the main Nushell repo and submit pull requests for changes to command documentation there.

Local Development

This website is based on VuePress.

Getting started

One-time Setup

  1. Fork the website repository

  2. Clone the doc repo locally:

    git clone git@github.com:nushell/nushell.github.io.git nu-docs

  3. Install Node.js (minimum version required: v18.12.0)

  4. Run npm install in the root of the local repo after cloning to install the required dependencies for the dev server. This will also be necessary if any dependencies change.

For each group of changes

  1. Sync your fork on GitHub

  2. git pull the latest changes

  3. Run npm run dev

    Pay close attention to the messages when starting the server, as this will inform you of any broken links and other errors that might need to be fixed.

  4. Create a branch for your changes using a short, descriptive name:

    git checkout -b my_changes

  5. If you're adding a new page to the book, to make it appear, put it also to .vuepress/configs/sidebar/{locale}.ts.

  6. Make changes

  7. Verify your local changes render correctly by opening http://localhost:8080/ in a web browser and navigating to the new or changed pages

  8. Commit and push your changes

    git commit -m "Commit Message"
git push --set-upstream origin my_changes

    (Where my_changes is the current branch)

  9. Create a pull request in this GitHub repo

Enabling a Preview URL From Your Fork

Just enable GitHub actions in your repo settings. That's all! It will start deploying the next time you push to main.

Display Nu Code Snippets With Syntax Highlighting

To display Nushell code snippets with syntax highlighting support you can wrap the Nu codes with ```nu ``` or ```nushell ```, for example:

```nu
# List the top five largest files
ls | where type == file | sort-by -r size | first 5
```

The preferred form for consistency is ```nu.

Translation Guide

Follow the steps above for each group of translations.

Adding to or updating existing translations

Check outdated translations. A helper script is provided for this. From the repository root, run:

nu tools/i18n.nu outdated zh-CN

This will provide a list of all files that have been changed or added since the last translation update for the specified locale.

Creating a new translation

  1. Add a book dir for the specified locale in the docs' root folder, say zh-CN.

  2. Create a book child folder for all your translated documents and a README.md for the home page of your locale

  3. Modify the VuePress config file .vuepress/config.js and add zh-CN related configs.

    Here is an example commit for reference.

  4. Add a README.md in the book dir which will be the default introduction page of Nushell.

    Important

    Please DO NOT translate the file name of the docs.

  5. Run npm run dev, then open http://localhost:8080/ in your browser

  6. Switch to the language you are going to translate into, and you will see the introduction page you have just created. You can translate the docs and save them to get a preview in the browser.

  7. Update the i18n-meta.json file by filling in the locale value of the doc you have just finished. It's recommended to use commit_id@author or simply a commit_id to indicate your translation end to the specified commit.

  8. Commit your changes. It's recommended to squash all your commits in one commit with a commit message like this: Translate your_doc_file.md to zh-CN from commit: f3dc86d3d;

  9. Push your changes as documented above

