If you want to contribute to Nushell itself, see nushell/nushell/CONTRIBUTING.md and the contributor-book.

If you want to contribute to the Nushell documentation and website, this is the right place.

While most documentation is updated via commits to this repository, an important exception is the help documentation for all commands. These pages are generated automatically from the internal help in each command's .rs file. Please see the main Nushell repo and submit pull requests for changes to command documentation there.

This website is based on VuePress.

Fork the website repository Clone the doc repo locally: git clone git@github.com:nushell/nushell.github.io.git nu-docs Install Node.js (minimum version required: v18.12.0) Run npm install in the root of the local repo after cloning to install the required dependencies for the dev server. This will also be necessary if any dependencies change.

Sync your fork on GitHub git pull the latest changes Run npm run dev Pay close attention to the messages when starting the server, as this will inform you of any broken links and other errors that might need to be fixed. Create a branch for your changes using a short, descriptive name: git checkout - b my_changes If you're adding a new page to the book, to make it appear, put it also to .vuepress/configs/sidebar/{locale}.ts . Make changes Verify your local changes render correctly by opening http://localhost:8080/ in a web browser and navigating to the new or changed pages Commit and push your changes git commit - m "Commit Message" git push -- set-upstream origin my_changes (Where my_changes is the current branch) Create a pull request in this GitHub repo

Just enable GitHub actions in your repo settings. That's all! It will start deploying the next time you push to main .

To display Nushell code snippets with syntax highlighting support you can wrap the Nu codes with ```nu ``` or ```nushell ``` , for example:

```nu # List the top five largest files ls | where type == file | sort-by -r size | first 5 ```

The preferred form for consistency is ```nu .

Follow the steps above for each group of translations.

Check outdated translations. A helper script is provided for this. From the repository root, run:

nu tools/i18n.nu outdated zh-CN

This will provide a list of all files that have been changed or added since the last translation update for the specified locale.