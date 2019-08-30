This week in Nu #1

Our first week since the public 0.2.0 announcement. What a week! We got a bunch of positive feedback on the release. And lots of new folks dropping by to file issues, pull requests, and to chat in our discord.

Nu and improved this week:

  • Lots of bugfixes (too many to list!)
  • Tables are now drawn with utf-8 box characters
  • Support for ~ expansion
  • Docker support
  • new from-bson and to-bson commands to convert from and to the bson file format
  • new from-tsv and to-tsv commands to convert from and to the tsv file format
  • new reverse command to reverse the rows of the table
  • new last command that works similarly to first but from the bottom
  • Improved ps command
  • Taking steps towards moving onto Rust stable
  • vi mode
  • 21 new contributors (for a total of 25)