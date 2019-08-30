This week in Nu #1
Our first week since the public 0.2.0 announcement. What a week! We got a bunch of positive feedback on the release. And lots of new folks dropping by to file issues, pull requests, and to chat in our discord.
Nu and improved this week:
- Lots of bugfixes (too many to list!)
- Tables are now drawn with utf-8 box characters
- Support for ~ expansion
- Docker support
- new
from-bsonand
to-bsoncommands to convert from and to the bson file format
- new
from-tsvand
to-tsvcommands to convert from and to the tsv file format
- new
reversecommand to reverse the rows of the table
- new
lastcommand that works similarly to
firstbut from the bottom
- Improved
pscommand
- Taking steps towards moving onto Rust stable
- vi mode
- 21 new contributors (for a total of 25)