This week in Nu #4

A few new commands and more polish this week and a surprise contribution of sublime-style fuzzy history searching.

  • Added a new env command to display environment variables and important paths (#675)
  • pka added a sublime-style fuzzy history search (#672)
  • pka also added support for displaying the history and config paths to env (#690, #691)
  • Replaced the vtable command with the new pivot command (#678)
  • Added support for urlencode/urldecode (#685)
  • wycats moved more internals to use metadata tags (#668)
  • Thanks to those who filed issues: tlightsky, larsch, and jankoprowski
  • Lots of bugfixes