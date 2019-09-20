This week in Nu #4
A few new commands and more polish this week and a surprise contribution of sublime-style fuzzy history searching.
- Added a new
envcommand to display environment variables and important paths (#675)
- pka added a sublime-style fuzzy history search (#672)
- pka also added support for displaying the history and config paths to
env(#690, #691)
- Replaced the
vtablecommand with the new
pivotcommand (#678)
- Added support for urlencode/urldecode (#685)
- wycats moved more internals to use metadata tags (#668)
- Thanks to those who filed issues: tlightsky, larsch, and jankoprowski
- Lots of bugfixes