This week in Nu #4

A few new commands and more polish this week and a surprise contribution of sublime-style fuzzy history searching.

Added a new env command to display environment variables and important paths (#675)

command to display environment variables and important paths (#675) pka added a sublime-style fuzzy history search (#672)

pka also added support for displaying the history and config paths to env (#690, #691)

(#690, #691) Replaced the vtable command with the new pivot command (#678)

command with the new command (#678) Added support for urlencode/urldecode (#685)

wycats moved more internals to use metadata tags (#668)

Thanks to those who filed issues: tlightsky, larsch, and jankoprowski

Lots of bugfixes