This week in Nu #5
This week we released 0.3.0! This is the first release on a new 3-week release cycle.
Most of our energy was focused on getting the release out and as part of the release, which meant fixing lots of issues:
- landaire made ctrl-c behavior configurable (#706)
- svartalf fixed an issue with detecting disks in macOS (#700)
- andrasio fixed a few issues with plugins (#697, #698)
- est31 moved us one more step closer to building on stable (#731)
- pka fixed an issue when trying to build without crossterm support (#704)
- piotrek-szczygiel fixed usage info for the echo command (#705)
- BradyBromly made some improvements to the README (#720)
- Also big thanks to our issue reporters: lienke, cHolzberger, futile, dbarnett, SafariMonkey, jonmast, eklmv, sorrell, Nalleyer, and rirze.