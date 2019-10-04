This week in Nu #6
Happy Hacktoberfest! Lots of new contributors this week as Hacktoberfest kicks off
- jonathandturner/wycats/andrasio were on the Changelog podcast talking about the history and general ideas behind Nu
- marcelocg translated the Nu book to Brazilian Portuguese (obrigado!)
- Nu passed 5000 stars on GitHub! 🎉
- est31 moved Nu onto beta, so Nu will be able to work on stable in an upcoming release of Rust!
- BradyBromley, mlbright, pizzafox, iggy14750, JesterOrNot fixed some issues in the README
- JesterOrNot added GitPod support
- JonnyWalker81 added
postheader support and added support for vi-keys to text scrolling
- vsoch fixed some issues with CI
- rnxpyke fixed some output issues and added an experimental regex plugin
- DrSensor added an area for packaging status in the readme
- marcelocg, nalshihabi, coolshaurya, yahsinhuangtw, notryanb, gilesv, pema99, Charles-Schelich, cristicismas, mfarberbrodsky added documentation for commands