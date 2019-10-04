This week in Nu #6

Happy Hacktoberfest! Lots of new contributors this week as Hacktoberfest kicks off

  • jonathandturner/wycats/andrasio were on the Changelog podcast talking about the history and general ideas behind Nu
  • marcelocg translated the Nu book to Brazilian Portuguese (obrigado!)
  • Nu passed 5000 stars on GitHub! 🎉
  • est31 moved Nu onto beta, so Nu will be able to work on stable in an upcoming release of Rust!
  • BradyBromley, mlbright, pizzafox, iggy14750, JesterOrNot fixed some issues in the README
  • JesterOrNot added GitPod support
  • JonnyWalker81 added post header support and added support for vi-keys to text scrolling
  • vsoch fixed some issues with CI
  • rnxpyke fixed some output issues and added an experimental regex plugin
  • DrSensor added an area for packaging status in the readme
  • marcelocg, nalshihabi, coolshaurya, yahsinhuangtw, notryanb, gilesv, pema99, Charles-Schelich, cristicismas, mfarberbrodsky added documentation for commands