This week in Nu #6

Happy Hacktoberfest! Lots of new contributors this week as Hacktoberfest kicks off

jonathandturner/wycats/andrasio were on the Changelog podcast talking about the history and general ideas behind Nu

marcelocg translated the Nu book to Brazilian Portuguese (obrigado!)

Nu passed 5000 stars on GitHub! 🎉

est31 moved Nu onto beta, so Nu will be able to work on stable in an upcoming release of Rust!

BradyBromley, mlbright, pizzafox, iggy14750, JesterOrNot fixed some issues in the README

JesterOrNot added GitPod support

JonnyWalker81 added post header support and added support for vi-keys to text scrolling

vsoch fixed some issues with CI

rnxpyke fixed some output issues and added an experimental regex plugin

DrSensor added an area for packaging status in the readme

marcelocg, nalshihabi, coolshaurya, yahsinhuangtw, notryanb, gilesv, pema99, Charles-Schelich, cristicismas, mfarberbrodsky added documentation for commands