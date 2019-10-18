This week in Nu #8
This week included some key stability fixes, new streaming functionality, and the 0.4.0 release
- Detegr fixed some issues with parsing filesizes (#847)
- jonathandturner released 0.4.0 and did some additional tidying (#844)
- jonathandturner also added new streaming table support (#812)
- t-hart added a new from-ssv command (#835)
- andrasio fixed a handful of issues with first, last, and count (#833)
- wycats continued to improve the new coloring support (#831)
- wycats also added a way to create unstable features behind flags (#810)
- thegedge fixed an issue with how external commands got their values (#829)
- New docs added by sdfnz (#836)