This week in Nu #8

This week included some key stability fixes, new streaming functionality, and the 0.4.0 release

Detegr fixed some issues with parsing filesizes (#847)

jonathandturner released 0.4.0 and did some additional tidying (#844)

jonathandturner also added new streaming table support (#812)

t-hart added a new from-ssv command (#835)

andrasio fixed a handful of issues with first, last, and count (#833)

wycats continued to improve the new coloring support (#831)

wycats also added a way to create unstable features behind flags (#810)

thegedge fixed an issue with how external commands got their values (#829)

New docs added by sdfnz (#836)

