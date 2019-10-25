This week in Nu #9
New support for grouping results and your platform's recycle bin, docs about writing Nu plugins, and more bugfixes.
- t-hart updated how
from-ssvworks to better fit real-world tasks (#845)
- andrasio fixed some path issues in
inc(#848)
- andrasio also added the new
group-bycommand (#857)
- jdvr connect Nu to the local platform recycle bin, so
rmcan now move to Trash (#854)
- detegr fixed a panic inside of the
entercommand (#862)
- vsoch has continued building plugins in Go and Python and documenting the process
- wycats continued to improve how commands are colored (#864)
- Charles-Schleich added more docs (#858)