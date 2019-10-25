This week in Nu #9

New support for grouping results and your platform's recycle bin, docs about writing Nu plugins, and more bugfixes.

  • t-hart updated how from-ssv works to better fit real-world tasks (#845)
  • andrasio fixed some path issues in inc (#848)
  • andrasio also added the new group-by command (#857)
  • jdvr connect Nu to the local platform recycle bin, so rm can now move to Trash (#854)
  • detegr fixed a panic inside of the enter command (#862)
  • vsoch has continued building plugins in Go and Python and documenting the process
  • wycats continued to improve how commands are colored (#864)
  • Charles-Schleich added more docs (#858)