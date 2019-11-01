This week in Nu #10

Lots of new commands this week, some updates in how we handle paths and column paths, better debugging capabilities, improved command help, more work towards getting Nu ready to be a login shell, and more documentation.

  • We're currently running a short survey about Nu. Even if you aren't a Nu user, we'd love to hear from you!
  • wycats added better tracing for debugging the parser (#892)
  • notryanb updated fetch to be able to load URLs from strings and $it (#886)
  • jonathandturner added updates to always save history (#881); added parameter descriptions to command help (#882); added new builtin variables $nu:config, $nu:env, and $nu:path(#883, #884); added support for reading the PATH from config (#885), added a new read command for easier text handling (#889), and added prepend and append for adding rows to tables (#890)
  • andrasio added more support for working with ~ in paths across platforms (#879) as well as added initial support for row numbers in column paths (#892, #898)
  • andrasio also worked on better separation between the parser and other subsystems (#874)
  • oknozor and loksonarius added more documentation for commands (#871, #873, #899)