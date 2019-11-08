This week in Nu #11
The 0.5.0 release. Leaked screenshots. Nu on Rust stable!!
- jonathandturner moved Nu onto stable Rust! 🎉 🎉 (huge thanks to est31 for doing a bunch of work to make this possible) (#936)
- jonathandturner also shipped the Nu 0.5.0 release (#925)
- andrasio continued to work on improving column-paths (#914)
- JesterOrNot, thegedge, andrasio, and jonathandturner fixed issues and generally tightened up the code (#924, #917, #913, #908)
- wycats leaked some screenshots of what's coming
- We've now closed the survey and are working on publishing the results. Big thanks to the 160 people who responded!