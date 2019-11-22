This week in Nu #13

Lucky #13! Welcome to our 13th edition of "This Week in Nu".

We've just begun to create new websites. You can see the early versions live at www.nushell.sh and blog.nushell.sh. If you'd like to help or share your feedback, we'd love to have it! Big thanks to sebastian-xyz for kicking this off!

wycats landed a rewrite of how column-paths work, improved debugging, and added a new what? command to help with debugging commands from inside of Nu (#986)

command to help with debugging commands from inside of Nu (#986) drmason13 has been cleaning up some of our csv/tsv handling logic (#990)

jonathandturner added smaller ls and a new ls --full option. As part of this umasks for unix-based were also added (#979, #988)

and a new option. As part of this umasks for unix-based were also added (#979, #988) jonathandturner (building on the work of Southclaws) added support for the starship.rs prompt 🚀 (#804, #970)

jonathandturner also added support for durations and comparisons with durations (#978) and initial support for loading Excel files (#977)

Aloso improved how durations were formatted (#982)

For folks waiting for homebrew, it's now up to date again! https://formulae.brew.sh/formula/nushell