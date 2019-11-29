This week in Nu #14
- Released 0.6.0!
- thegedge refactored how commands are classified as part of a pipeline refactor (#1008)
- andrasio extended
nthto allow more than one row number (#1011), added
default(#1006) and
compact(#1003)
- est31 upgraded us to the latest Cargo.toml format (#1026)
- bndbsh added
=~and
!~for fuzzy string comparisons (#997)
- jonathandturner added expansion of ~ in externals (#1014) and fixed some printing issues (#1017),
- wycats began a multi-part refactoring to get our source code ready for the next set of features (#1009)
- sebastian-xyz and Aloso worked to get the websites easier to read and more consistent across platforms, including mobile
- sebastian-xyz also helped document more commands (you can see all the hard work on command documentation starting to pay off on the new website in the Docs section!)