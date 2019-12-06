This week in Nu #15

Major internals work this week as multiple refactorings land.

  • sebastian-xyz added the new range command (#1045)
  • thegedge simplified the pipeline execution code (#1039)
  • wycats begun the process of reorganizing the codebase to use subcrates for better code modularity (#1046, #1044)
  • jonathandturner continued extracting plugins into subcrates and organizing commands/plugins for maximal portability (#1058, #1055, #1054, #1052)
  • jonathandturner also added a new type to represent a string with a carriage return, fixing an issue when stream large amounts of text (#1047)
  • jonathandturner shipped the 0.6.1 release with a fix for the starship prompt (#1035, #1029)
  • andrasio updated embed to more naturally embed a single column (#1049)
  • tchak and sebastian-xyz added more command documentation (#1041, #1032)