This week in Nu #15
Major internals work this week as multiple refactorings land.
- sebastian-xyz added the new
rangecommand (#1045)
- thegedge simplified the pipeline execution code (#1039)
- wycats begun the process of reorganizing the codebase to use subcrates for better code modularity (#1046, #1044)
- jonathandturner continued extracting plugins into subcrates and organizing commands/plugins for maximal portability (#1058, #1055, #1054, #1052)
- jonathandturner also added a new type to represent a string with a carriage return, fixing an issue when stream large amounts of text (#1047)
- jonathandturner shipped the 0.6.1 release with a fix for the starship prompt (#1035, #1029)
- andrasio updated
embedto more naturally embed a single column (#1049)
- tchak and sebastian-xyz added more command documentation (#1041, #1032)