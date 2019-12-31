This week in Nu #19
Happy Nu year!
- We wrote up a year-in-review post
- notryanb added a new
uniqcommand (#1132)
- quebin31 updated some of our internal structures names to be more consistent (#1133)
- andrasio refactored some plugin code and continued to improve tests (#1135)
- miller-time fixed how Nu handled single-quotes in external commands (#1139)
- vorot93 and jonathandturner finished the move to using clippy, which is now enabled on CI (#1136, #1142)
- Aloso added support for moving a word-at-a-time with ctrl-left and ctrl-right (#1141)
- avendesa replaced the
whichcommand with an upgraded version (#1144)
- jonathandturner has been improving stability and removing unwraps, going from 204 to 86 (#1147, #1148, #1149, #1150, #1152)