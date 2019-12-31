This week in Nu #19

Happy Nu year!

  • We wrote up a year-in-review post
  • notryanb added a new uniq command (#1132)
  • quebin31 updated some of our internal structures names to be more consistent (#1133)
  • andrasio refactored some plugin code and continued to improve tests (#1135)
  • miller-time fixed how Nu handled single-quotes in external commands (#1139)
  • vorot93 and jonathandturner finished the move to using clippy, which is now enabled on CI (#1136, #1142)
  • Aloso added support for moving a word-at-a-time with ctrl-left and ctrl-right (#1141)
  • avendesa replaced the which command with an upgraded version (#1144)
  • jonathandturner has been improving stability and removing unwraps, going from 204 to 86 (#1147, #1148, #1149, #1150, #1152)