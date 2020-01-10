This week in Nu #20

The 0.8.0 release!

  • andrasio improved error messages (#1185)
  • andrasio also fixed some issues with csv output (#1169)
  • thegedge worked on supporting internal→external better (#1182, #1056)
  • sandorex made debug output pretty-printed debug by default (#1180)
  • sandorex also added errors for incorrect column names in pick (#1164)
  • jonathandturner did the 0.8.0 release (#1166)
  • jonathandturner also finished removing many unwraps from the codebase (#1153, #1160)
  • coolshaurya added the from-ods command (#1161)