This week in Nu #20
The 0.8.0 release!
- andrasio improved error messages (#1185)
- andrasio also fixed some issues with csv output (#1169)
- thegedge worked on supporting internal→external better (#1182, #1056)
- sandorex made
debugoutput pretty-printed debug by default (#1180)
- sandorex also added errors for incorrect column names in
pick(#1164)
- jonathandturner did the 0.8.0 release (#1166)
- jonathandturner also finished removing many unwraps from the codebase (#1153, #1160)
- coolshaurya added the
from-odscommand (#1161)