This week in Nu #21
- thegedge and andrasio have been hard at work at improving how externals are spawned and handled inside of the pipeline builder (#1231, #1230, #1211, #1182)
- jonathandturner has begun commenting the codebase (#1229, #1228, #1225)
- jonathandturner also improved
lsto be simpler (#1195, #1194, #1192)
- koenaad added support for sending more value types as $it to externals (#1218, #1220, #1210)
- jonathandturner and andrasio improved testing (#1200, #1198)
- andrasio extended
pickto allow column paths and not just column names (#1191) and improved
geterrors (#1185)