This week in Nu #21

  • thegedge and andrasio have been hard at work at improving how externals are spawned and handled inside of the pipeline builder (#1231, #1230, #1211, #1182)
  • jonathandturner has begun commenting the codebase (#1229, #1228, #1225)
  • jonathandturner also improved ls to be simpler (#1195, #1194, #1192)
  • koenaad added support for sending more value types as $it to externals (#1218, #1220, #1210)
  • jonathandturner and andrasio improved testing (#1200, #1198)
  • andrasio extended pick to allow column paths and not just column names (#1191) and improved get errors (#1185)