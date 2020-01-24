This week in Nu #22

  • Amanita-muscaria added a default --help to all commands (#1226)
  • jonathandturner added more comments (#1237)
  • jonathandturner also added back the functionality to call the native shell when invoking external commands, which allows running shell scripts directory (#1263, #1273)
  • thegedge extended support for ctrl-c to more areas in Nu (#1239)
  • koenaad extended sort-by to be able to sort more file types (#1241)
  • wycats and andrasio landed some deep refactoring in the token expansion, coloring, with some additional improvements in both (#1123)
  • JesterOrNot improved gitpod support (#1246, #1268) and created a new clear command (#1249)
  • andrasio fixed some of the test assets and added more testing (#1259, #1260, #1263)
  • avandesa fixed the --no-default-features build (#1265) and improved the which command (#1267)