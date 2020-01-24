This week in Nu #22
- Amanita-muscaria added a default
--helpto all commands (#1226)
- jonathandturner added more comments (#1237)
- jonathandturner also added back the functionality to call the native shell when invoking external commands, which allows running shell scripts directory (#1263, #1273)
- thegedge extended support for ctrl-c to more areas in Nu (#1239)
- koenaad extended
sort-byto be able to sort more file types (#1241)
- wycats and andrasio landed some deep refactoring in the token expansion, coloring, with some additional improvements in both (#1123)
- JesterOrNot improved gitpod support (#1246, #1268) and created a new
clearcommand (#1249)
- andrasio fixed some of the test assets and added more testing (#1259, #1260, #1263)
- avandesa fixed the
--no-default-featuresbuild (#1265) and improved the
whichcommand (#1267)