This week in Nu #23
The 0.9.0 release!
- Byron shrunk our install crate size by 3MB (#1316)
- jonathandturner improved the default help message (#1313)
- jonathandturner also released 0.9.0 (#1297)
- coolshaurya updated some of the command documentation (#1307, #1279)
- coolshaurya also added a new
calccommand (#1280)
- andrasio made
debugoutput more colorful by default (#1302)
- andrasio also fixed some issues with environment variables and paths (#1296, #1294, #1287)
- JosephTLyons added support for the
--with-symlink-targetsflag to
ls(#1300, #1292)
- nespera brought our build docs up to date (#1295)
- Amanita-muscaria added support for erroring if
lsis giving a pattern or path that doesn't match (#1286)
- thegedge moved Nu from the subprocess crate to std::process (#1284)
- notryanb added more code documentation to the repos (#1282)
- Jacobious52 updated rustyline and added a new completion mode (#1289)
- Borimino added attribute support to
from-xml(#1272)