This week in Nu #23

The 0.9.0 release!

  • Byron shrunk our install crate size by 3MB (#1316)
  • jonathandturner improved the default help message (#1313)
  • jonathandturner also released 0.9.0 (#1297)
  • coolshaurya updated some of the command documentation (#1307, #1279)
  • coolshaurya also added a new calc command (#1280)
  • andrasio made debug output more colorful by default (#1302)
  • andrasio also fixed some issues with environment variables and paths (#1296, #1294, #1287)
  • JosephTLyons added support for the --with-symlink-targets flag to ls (#1300, #1292)
  • nespera brought our build docs up to date (#1295)
  • Amanita-muscaria added support for erroring if ls is giving a pattern or path that doesn't match (#1286)
  • thegedge moved Nu from the subprocess crate to std::process (#1284)
  • notryanb added more code documentation to the repos (#1282)
  • Jacobious52 updated rustyline and added a new completion mode (#1289)
  • Borimino added attribute support to from-xml (#1272)