This week in Nu #24
- Amanita-muscaria improved the
ducommand (#1320)
- notryanb added the ability for plugins to have numbers in their names (#1321)
- coolshaurya fixed testing against directories with spaces (#1325)
- sandorex added a cross-platform
killcommand (#1326)
- thegedge fixed some issues in
from-ssv(#1334)
- andrasio removed some unnecessary build dependencies (#1335)
- twitu fixed issues in
cp(#1339)
- UltraWelfare fixed issues with
mvon Windows (#1342)
- avandesa and jonathandturner moved Nu off of the "futures-preview" crate (#1344, #1346)
- JesterOrNot fixed gitpod support (#1349)