This week in Nu #24

  • Amanita-muscaria improved the du command (#1320)
  • notryanb added the ability for plugins to have numbers in their names (#1321)
  • coolshaurya fixed testing against directories with spaces (#1325)
  • sandorex added a cross-platform kill command (#1326)
  • thegedge fixed some issues in from-ssv (#1334)
  • andrasio removed some unnecessary build dependencies (#1335)
  • twitu fixed issues in cp (#1339)
  • UltraWelfare fixed issues with mv on Windows (#1342)
  • avandesa and jonathandturner moved Nu off of the "futures-preview" crate (#1344, #1346)
  • JesterOrNot fixed gitpod support (#1349)