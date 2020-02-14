This week in Nu #25
Don't read this list if want a surprise for next week's release
- thegedge and jonathandturner added support for running scripts (#1368, #1386)
- Amanita-muscaria added support for shorthand flags, letting you type
ls -finstead of
ls --full, for example (#1384)
- Amanita-muscaria also added support for parsing datetime strings (#1381)
- andrasio fixed Nu to warn if a command is given an incorrect flag (#1383)
- andrasio also added support for using the
$nuvariable when calling external commands (#1379), allowing flags anywhere in command (#1375), ensures the full set of stable plugins is installed with
--features=stable(#1373)
- coolshaurya added a new error when running
calcon divide by zero (#1376)
- notryanb added more code documentation (#1366)
- jonathandturner added support for running commands from outside nu with
-c(#1361, #1367)
- thegedge fixed a major performance issue with running external commands (#1358)
- UltraWelfare fixed an issue where
mvwas given an incorrect path (#1351)