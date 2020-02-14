This week in Nu #25

Don't read this list if want a surprise for next week's release

  • thegedge and jonathandturner added support for running scripts (#1368, #1386)
  • Amanita-muscaria added support for shorthand flags, letting you type ls -f instead of ls --full, for example (#1384)
  • Amanita-muscaria also added support for parsing datetime strings (#1381)
  • andrasio fixed Nu to warn if a command is given an incorrect flag (#1383)
  • andrasio also added support for using the $nu variable when calling external commands (#1379), allowing flags anywhere in command (#1375), ensures the full set of stable plugins is installed with --features=stable(#1373)
  • coolshaurya added a new error when running calc on divide by zero (#1376)
  • notryanb added more code documentation (#1366)
  • jonathandturner added support for running commands from outside nu with -c(#1361, #1367)
  • thegedge fixed a major performance issue with running external commands (#1358)
  • UltraWelfare fixed an issue where mv was given an incorrect path (#1351)