This week in Nu #25

Don't read this list if want a surprise for next week's release

thegedge and jonathandturner added support for running scripts (#1368, #1386)

Amanita-muscaria added support for shorthand flags, letting you type ls -f instead of ls --full , for example (#1384)

instead of , for example (#1384) Amanita-muscaria also added support for parsing datetime strings (#1381)

andrasio fixed Nu to warn if a command is given an incorrect flag (#1383)

andrasio also added support for using the $nu variable when calling external commands (#1379), allowing flags anywhere in command (#1375), ensures the full set of stable plugins is installed with --features=stable (#1373)

variable when calling external commands (#1379), allowing flags anywhere in command (#1375), ensures the full set of stable plugins is installed with (#1373) coolshaurya added a new error when running calc on divide by zero (#1376)

on divide by zero (#1376) notryanb added more code documentation (#1366)

jonathandturner added support for running commands from outside nu with -c (#1361, #1367)

(#1361, #1367) thegedge fixed a major performance issue with running external commands (#1358)

UltraWelfare fixed an issue where mv was given an incorrect path (#1351)