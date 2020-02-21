This week in Nu #26

The 0.10.0 release!

  • Big news this week is the 0.10.0 release, which is the first release of Nu to support running Nu commands outside of Nu via scripts or the -c commandline option
  • equal-l2 fixed displaying zero-length files in ls (#1422)
  • JesterOrNot improved GitPod support (#1417), added a touch command (#1399)
  • Amanita-muscaria added documentation to the du command (#1416)
  • andrasio improved shorthand flags (#1406), fixed leaving raw mode correctly (#1388)
  • jonathandturner did the 0.10.0 release (#1403), attempted to work around an issue with external command outputs (#1391)
  • coolsaurya fixed up some docs (#1411), fixed an error message (#1395)