This week in Nu #26
The 0.10.0 release!
- Big news this week is the 0.10.0 release, which is the first release of Nu to support running Nu commands outside of Nu via scripts or the
-ccommandline option
- equal-l2 fixed displaying zero-length files in
ls(#1422)
- JesterOrNot improved GitPod support (#1417), added a
touchcommand (#1399)
- Amanita-muscaria added documentation to the
ducommand (#1416)
- andrasio improved shorthand flags (#1406), fixed leaving raw mode correctly (#1388)
- jonathandturner did the 0.10.0 release (#1403), attempted to work around an issue with external command outputs (#1391)
- coolsaurya fixed up some docs (#1411), fixed an error message (#1395)