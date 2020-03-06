This week in Nu #28

  • Bocom updated ls to now continue listing files even if a file couldn't be fully listed (#1435)
  • coolshaurya added docs for debug (#1438)
  • thegedge further improved stdin/stdout streaming to allow for infinite streams (#1440)
  • notryanb added support for unknown MIME types when downloading (#1441)
  • hirschenberger added a shuffle command to shuffle the order of rows (#1443, #1455)
  • thegedge and andrasio refactored the codebase to move CLI work into its own crate (#1445, #1450, #1451)
  • andrasio added the rename command to allow columns to be renamed (#1447)
  • quebin31 fixed cd to correctly error on directory execute permissions in Unix (#1452)
  • andrasio fixed some issues with the line editor coloring (#1453)
  • jonathandturner added a new internal codec for handling external→internal that works with both binary and text data (#1457)