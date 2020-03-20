This week in Nu #30

Some long-awaited features have landed!

  • quebin31 improved how we canonicalize paths inside of Nu (#1485)
  • jonathandturner added to-html (#1487), to-md for markdown output (#1503), automatically change directory when you give a path by itself (#1496, #1506), changing drives in Windows + remembering the previous directory (#1500), and added a --full mode to ps (#1507)
  • jonathandturner also started work on a jupyter notebook kernel for Nu (https://github.com/nushell/nu_jupyter)
  • Sosthene-Guedon improved errors when opening CSV files (#1490, #1492) as well as more generally using open (#1495)
  • andrasio began to add support for inferring types in unstructured data (#1494), moved the sum plugin to an internal command (#1501)
  • pulpdrew added docs for skip and skip-while (#1499)