This week in Nu #30
Some long-awaited features have landed!
- quebin31 improved how we canonicalize paths inside of Nu (#1485)
- jonathandturner added
to-html(#1487),
to-mdfor markdown output (#1503), automatically change directory when you give a path by itself (#1496, #1506), changing drives in Windows + remembering the previous directory (#1500), and added a
--fullmode to
ps(#1507)
- jonathandturner also started work on a jupyter notebook kernel for Nu (https://github.com/nushell/nu_jupyter)
- Sosthene-Guedon improved errors when opening CSV files (#1490, #1492) as well as more generally using
open(#1495)
- andrasio began to add support for inferring types in unstructured data (#1494), moved the
sumplugin to an internal command (#1501)
- pulpdrew added docs for
skipand
skip-while(#1499)