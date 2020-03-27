This week in Nu #31
- pulpdrew added support for removing multiple files at once (#1526), added
from-icsand
from-vcf(#1504, #1509), improved numerical comparisons (#1508)
- jonathandturner added automatic rotation of a single row table (#1516, #1524), added
ps --full(#1507, #1514)
- vsoch worked on fixing the automatic container updates (#1522)
- jonstodle fixed
..and
/not being valid move targets (#1519)
- nickgerace added a quickstart section for Docker users (#1515)
- thegedge improved the logic for
which(#1510)