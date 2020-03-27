This week in Nu #31

  • pulpdrew added support for removing multiple files at once (#1526), added from-ics and from-vcf (#1504, #1509), improved numerical comparisons (#1508)
  • jonathandturner added automatic rotation of a single row table (#1516, #1524), added ps --full (#1507, #1514)
  • vsoch worked on fixing the automatic container updates (#1522)
  • jonstodle fixed .. and / not being valid move targets (#1519)
  • nickgerace added a quickstart section for Docker users (#1515)
  • thegedge improved the logic for which (#1510)