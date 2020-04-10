This week in Nu #33
New parser changes to prepare for aliases, better path shorthands, slighty better compile times, and more
- quebin31 added support for using multiple dots to mean changing multiple directories (eg
...now means going back two directories), which is a common shorthand in some shells (#1547)
- thegedge fixed an issue with deleting symlinks (#1550)
- jonathandturner updated core parser logic to prepare for adding aliases (#1554)
- jonathandturner also updated a lot of dependencies and removed dead code, trimming the compile time from 3m48s to 3m 29s (#1560, #1562, #1563, #1567)
- Bonus: Nu got a mention in both https://cppcast.com/ and https://linuxunplugged.com/ this week