This week in Nu #33

New parser changes to prepare for aliases, better path shorthands, slighty better compile times, and more

quebin31 added support for using multiple dots to mean changing multiple directories (eg ... now means going back two directories), which is a common shorthand in some shells (#1547)

now means going back two directories), which is a common shorthand in some shells (#1547) thegedge fixed an issue with deleting symlinks (#1550)

jonathandturner updated core parser logic to prepare for adding aliases (#1554)

jonathandturner also updated a lot of dependencies and removed dead code, trimming the compile time from 3m48s to 3m 29s (#1560, #1562, #1563, #1567)

Bonus: Nu got a mention in both https://cppcast.com/ and https://linuxunplugged.com/ this week