This week in Nu #35
The 0.13.0 release!
- homburg added configurable key timeouts for rustyline (#1649)
- andrasio allowed more value types to be used as keys for grouping (#1648)
- siedentop added more docs for contributors (#1647) and users (#1645)
- jonathandturner fixed some stability issues with startup commands (#1642), released 0.13.0 (#1625), worked on semicolon and operators (#1601, #1606, #1613, #1620, #1622)
- quebin31 improved completions when there were multi-dot paths (#1640)
- pka made the default completion mode OS-dependent (#1636)
- BurNiinTRee fixed headerless logic in
to-csv(#1635)
- casidiablo added a config option to disable the row number (#1623)
- thegedge and jonathandturner added support for passing var arguments to external commands (#1611, #1615)
- avandesa fixed some issues with locating executables (#1607, #1627)