This week in Nu #35

The 0.13.0 release!

  • homburg added configurable key timeouts for rustyline (#1649)
  • andrasio allowed more value types to be used as keys for grouping (#1648)
  • siedentop added more docs for contributors (#1647) and users (#1645)
  • jonathandturner fixed some stability issues with startup commands (#1642), released 0.13.0 (#1625), worked on semicolon and operators (#1601, #1606, #1613, #1620, #1622)
  • quebin31 improved completions when there were multi-dot paths (#1640)
  • pka made the default completion mode OS-dependent (#1636)
  • BurNiinTRee fixed headerless logic in to-csv (#1635)
  • casidiablo added a config option to disable the row number (#1623)
  • thegedge and jonathandturner added support for passing var arguments to external commands (#1611, #1615)
  • avandesa fixed some issues with locating executables (#1607, #1627)