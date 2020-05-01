This week in Nu #36

  • fdncred improved startup times by optimizing plugin loading (#1689)
  • jonathandturner fixed some issues with external args (#1687), remove per-item commands (#1685), added it-expansion (#1681, #1669, #1668), added a drop command to remove rows from the bottom of a table (#1663), added a not-in: operator (#1661)
  • andrasio added new commands for working with tables (#1686), added a command for checking for emptiness (#1665), added more functionality to str (#1652)
  • JosephTLyons and mhmdanas improved our .gitignore (#1691, #1684)
  • mhmdanas also cleaned up the operator parsing code (#1683)
  • JosephTLyons added showing filesizes for symlinks themselves (#1680)
  • quebin31 replaced 'ichwh' for 'which' in a few places to improve auto-cd times (#1672), fixed cd'ing to symlinked directories (#1651)
  • rimathia made trim work for all cells rather than just strings (#1664), made --help work in more places (#1659)
  • thegedge cleaned up some of the auto-cd logic (#1660)
  • aeshirey added a from-eml command (#1656)
  • siedentop improved docs for str (#1653)