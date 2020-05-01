This week in Nu #36
- fdncred improved startup times by optimizing plugin loading (#1689)
- jonathandturner fixed some issues with external args (#1687), remove per-item commands (#1685), added it-expansion (#1681, #1669, #1668), added a
dropcommand to remove rows from the bottom of a table (#1663), added a
not-in:operator (#1661)
- andrasio added new commands for working with tables (#1686), added a command for checking for emptiness (#1665), added more functionality to
str(#1652)
- JosephTLyons and mhmdanas improved our .gitignore (#1691, #1684)
- mhmdanas also cleaned up the operator parsing code (#1683)
- JosephTLyons added showing filesizes for symlinks themselves (#1680)
- quebin31 replaced 'ichwh' for 'which' in a few places to improve auto-cd times (#1672), fixed cd'ing to symlinked directories (#1651)
- rimathia made
trimwork for all cells rather than just strings (#1664), made
--helpwork in more places (#1659)
- thegedge cleaned up some of the auto-cd logic (#1660)
- aeshirey added a
from-emlcommand (#1656)
- siedentop improved docs for
str(#1653)