This week in Nu #37

  • nespera improved our filesize unit parser (#1693), added docs for wrap (#1704)
  • fdncred parallelized plugin loading, dramatically speeding it up (#1694)
  • JosephTLyons cleaned up some logic in file handling (#1692), added directory sizes to ls (#1696), fixed some ls column bugs (#1705)
  • jzaefferer added docs for alias (#1697), fixed the new to and from subcommand docs (#1711, #1712, #1715)
  • jonathandturner fixed a bug where each wasn't showing errors (#1707), added subcommands and changed to-* and from-* to use them (#1708), added with-env command to temporarily add environment variables (#1717), added bash-like shorthand for with-env (#1718), fixed a bug when changing to Windows drive (#1721)
  • thegedge fixed an issue with externals closing gave a pipeline error (#1723)
  • andrasio renamed edit to update (#1724) and pick to select (#1725)
  • 1ntEgr8 added a start command to automatically load apps based on file type (#1727)
  • JesterOrNot improved our Gitpod integration (#1728)