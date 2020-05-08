This week in Nu #37
- nespera improved our filesize unit parser (#1693), added docs for
wrap(#1704)
- fdncred parallelized plugin loading, dramatically speeding it up (#1694)
- JosephTLyons cleaned up some logic in file handling (#1692), added directory sizes to
ls(#1696), fixed some
lscolumn bugs (#1705)
- jzaefferer added docs for
alias(#1697), fixed the new
toand
fromsubcommand docs (#1711, #1712, #1715)
- jonathandturner fixed a bug where
eachwasn't showing errors (#1707), added subcommands and changed
to-*and
from-*to use them (#1708), added
with-envcommand to temporarily add environment variables (#1717), added bash-like shorthand for
with-env(#1718), fixed a bug when changing to Windows drive (#1721)
- thegedge fixed an issue with externals closing gave a pipeline error (#1723)
- andrasio renamed
editto
update(#1724) and
pickto
select(#1725)
- 1ntEgr8 added a
startcommand to automatically load apps based on file type (#1727)
- JesterOrNot improved our Gitpod integration (#1728)