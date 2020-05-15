This week in Nu #38
- andrasio did some refactoring of grouping (#1792)
- Samboy218 made empty a calculable value for directory sizes (#1789)
- AdminXVII moved Nu to the
directoriescrate (#1782)
- Delapouite added docs for
rename(#1781) and other commands (#1778, #1775, #1774, #1761)
- daschl extended the Nu library API to allow for embedding with custom commands (#1780)
- jonathandturner updated the README (#1779), released 0.14 (#1766), added some help examples (#1759, #1755), fixed bugs in it-expansion (#1757), simplified list view (#1749)
- hdhoang fixed a typo in
cal(#1776)
- JosephTLyons fixed a typo in
config(#1769), updated
caldocs (#1746), added the
calcommand (#1739)
- thegedge added examples to some commands (#1765)
- elichai added the ability for help to have examples (#1752)
- nespera fixed the help text for the
aliascommand (#1742)
- 1ntEgr8 fixed a bug in
start(#1738)
- ryepesg started a new book chapters comparing to imperative and functional langauges (#82)
- jzaefferer updated the book introduction to the latest Nu (#77)
- Also big thanks to mhmdanas, 0xABAD, hilias, andrasio, Dimagog, rutrum, fdncred for fixing typos in the book