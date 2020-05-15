This week in Nu #38

  • andrasio did some refactoring of grouping (#1792)
  • Samboy218 made empty a calculable value for directory sizes (#1789)
  • AdminXVII moved Nu to the directories crate (#1782)
  • Delapouite added docs for rename (#1781) and other commands (#1778, #1775, #1774, #1761)
  • daschl extended the Nu library API to allow for embedding with custom commands (#1780)
  • jonathandturner updated the README (#1779), released 0.14 (#1766), added some help examples (#1759, #1755), fixed bugs in it-expansion (#1757), simplified list view (#1749)
  • hdhoang fixed a typo in cal (#1776)
  • JosephTLyons fixed a typo in config (#1769), updated cal docs (#1746), added the cal command (#1739)
  • thegedge added examples to some commands (#1765)
  • elichai added the ability for help to have examples (#1752)
  • nespera fixed the help text for the alias command (#1742)
  • 1ntEgr8 fixed a bug in start (#1738)
  • ryepesg started a new book chapters comparing to imperative and functional langauges (#82)
  • jzaefferer updated the book introduction to the latest Nu (#77)
  • Also big thanks to mhmdanas, 0xABAD, hilias, andrasio, Dimagog, rutrum, fdncred for fixing typos in the book