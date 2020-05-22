This week in Nu #39
- filalex added
--regexto the
parsecommand (#1863)
- mhmdanas began abstracting code blocks in the book so languages could share examples (#99)
- fdnced improved the row auto-rotation heuristic (#1861), added instructions for pipenv to nu_jupyter (#1)
- zombie110year translated the first few chapters of the book to simplified Chinese (#97)
- AaronC81 improved completions for paths with spaces (#1858), bumped the minimum Rust version in the README (#1851)
- ryespeg finished documenting the comparisons of Nu with a set of functional and imperative languages (#93)
- jonathandturner added some notes on Nu's current progress to the README (#1854), added string interpolation (eg ls | echo
{{name}} is a path) (#1849), updated
formatto accept variables also (#1842), moved error reporting from language-reporting to codespan (#1825), fixed a bug where starship wasn't getting sent the pwd (#1822), bumped dependencies (#1809), moved plugins to use modern it-expansion (#1807), added support for
$(block)form for argument command invocation (#1801)
- JosephTLyons added a count to
histogram(#1853), made
to jsonpretty print indentation configurable (#1818), added pretty printing to
to json(#1812), cleaned up a blog post (#23)
- 1ntEgr8 added a
--saveflag to
aliasto make it easier to save aliases to config (#1852)
- cjpearce fixed the missing errors for argument invocation (eg
$(bad command)now errors correctly) (#1849)
- aeosynth changed the default history to 100k lines (#1845)
- lightclient added support for setting the max history in the config (#1837)
- thegedge removed the assuming that Value::Nothing could be used as zero (#1836)
- matsuu fixed the canonical url for the website (#48)
- Samboy218 added documentation for the
no_auto_pivotsetting (#1828)
- coolshaurya added docs for
shuffle(#1824), removed the
-nflag from
shuffle(#1823), fixed the
insertcommand to work as documented (#1815)
- thegedge, JosephTLyons added more command examples (#1830, #1821)
- jzaefferer added docs to the
startcommand (#1816)
- fusepilot helped fix a typo in the contributor book (#25)
- andrasio removed the "test-bins" feature to make it easier to run the test suite (#1820), translated chapters of the book to Spanish (#95)
- johnterickson fixed a bug that caused
parseto panic in some situations (#1814)
- klnusbaum added better color palette abstraction to help colors be configurable in the future (#1813)