This week in Nu #39

  • filalex added --regex to the parse command (#1863)
  • mhmdanas began abstracting code blocks in the book so languages could share examples (#99)
  • fdnced improved the row auto-rotation heuristic (#1861), added instructions for pipenv to nu_jupyter (#1)
  • zombie110year translated the first few chapters of the book to simplified Chinese (#97)
  • AaronC81 improved completions for paths with spaces (#1858), bumped the minimum Rust version in the README (#1851)
  • ryespeg finished documenting the comparisons of Nu with a set of functional and imperative languages (#93)
  • jonathandturner added some notes on Nu's current progress to the README (#1854), added string interpolation (eg ls | echo {{name}} is a path) (#1849), updated format to accept variables also (#1842), moved error reporting from language-reporting to codespan (#1825), fixed a bug where starship wasn't getting sent the pwd (#1822), bumped dependencies (#1809), moved plugins to use modern it-expansion (#1807), added support for $(block) form for argument command invocation (#1801)
  • JosephTLyons added a count to histogram (#1853), made to json pretty print indentation configurable (#1818), added pretty printing to to json (#1812), cleaned up a blog post (#23)
  • 1ntEgr8 added a --save flag to alias to make it easier to save aliases to config (#1852)
  • cjpearce fixed the missing errors for argument invocation (eg $(bad command) now errors correctly) (#1849)
  • aeosynth changed the default history to 100k lines (#1845)
  • lightclient added support for setting the max history in the config (#1837)
  • thegedge removed the assuming that Value::Nothing could be used as zero (#1836)
  • matsuu fixed the canonical url for the website (#48)
  • Samboy218 added documentation for the no_auto_pivot setting (#1828)
  • coolshaurya added docs for shuffle (#1824), removed the -n flag from shuffle (#1823), fixed the insert command to work as documented (#1815)
  • thegedge, JosephTLyons added more command examples (#1830, #1821)
  • jzaefferer added docs to the start command (#1816)
  • fusepilot helped fix a typo in the contributor book (#25)
  • andrasio removed the "test-bins" feature to make it easier to run the test suite (#1820), translated chapters of the book to Spanish (#95)
  • johnterickson fixed a bug that caused parse to panic in some situations (#1814)
  • klnusbaum added better color palette abstraction to help colors be configurable in the future (#1813)