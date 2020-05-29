This week in Nu #40

  • JosephTLyons added more help for contributors to CONTRIBUTING.md (#1865), improve the cal implementation (#1885) and documentation (#1895), added ctrl-c support to du (#1901)
  • AarconC81 added completions for binaries in the PATH (#1866)
  • shiena fixed a link in our Japanese documentation (#101, #103)
  • Kelli314 helped improved light mode table printing (#1871)
  • q-b helped fix some typos in the book (#102)
  • k-brk added --to-float to the str command (#1872), improved the with-env shorthand (#1900)
  • jzaefferer documented the new --save flag for alias (#1874)
  • thegedge simplified the logic in the parse command (#1875, #1904)
  • EmNudge documented the trim command (#1876)
  • notryanb fixed some flaky external command tests (#1878)
  • andrasio converted the split commands into sub-commands (#1879), moved str to being a built-in command (#1908), fixed an issue with plugins not having "end_filter" called correctly (#1914), updated docs for split and from (#104)
  • shaaraddalvi improved errors when sorting by invalid column (#1880)
  • fdncred improved auto-pivot's configuration (#1888), added "plugin_dir" to config docs (#1911), got nu-jupyter working online (#2)
  • jonathandturner optimized processing time for where and related commands (#1902), made it-expansion work on lists (#1903), allowed echo to iterate ranges (#1905), simplified plugin directory scanning (#1910)