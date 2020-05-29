This week in Nu #40
- JosephTLyons added more help for contributors to CONTRIBUTING.md (#1865), improve the
calimplementation (#1885) and documentation (#1895), added ctrl-c support to
du(#1901)
- AarconC81 added completions for binaries in the PATH (#1866)
- shiena fixed a link in our Japanese documentation (#101, #103)
- Kelli314 helped improved light mode table printing (#1871)
- q-b helped fix some typos in the book (#102)
- k-brk added
--to-floatto the
strcommand (#1872), improved the
with-envshorthand (#1900)
- jzaefferer documented the new
--saveflag for
alias(#1874)
- thegedge simplified the logic in the
parsecommand (#1875, #1904)
- EmNudge documented the
trimcommand (#1876)
- notryanb fixed some flaky external command tests (#1878)
- andrasio converted the
splitcommands into sub-commands (#1879), moved
strto being a built-in command (#1908), fixed an issue with plugins not having "end_filter" called correctly (#1914), updated docs for
splitand
from(#104)
- shaaraddalvi improved errors when sorting by invalid column (#1880)
- fdncred improved auto-pivot's configuration (#1888), added "plugin_dir" to config docs (#1911), got nu-jupyter working online (#2)
- jonathandturner optimized processing time for
whereand related commands (#1902), made it-expansion work on lists (#1903), allowed
echoto iterate ranges (#1905), simplified plugin directory scanning (#1910)