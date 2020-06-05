This week in Nu #41
- andrasio brought back
parseas a built-in command, and improved
averageto support tables
- jonathandturner bumped Nu to the latest rustyline, more deps, and more deps. Also moved commands off of async_stream! ( 2 3 )
- JosephTLyons moved another batch of commands off the async_stream! macro
- fdncred moved the
no_auto_pivotsetting into
pivot_mode
- utam0k refactoring our flag help printout, updated our docker workflow
- routrohan moved
str to-floatto
str to-decimal
- johnae updated the lockfile
- he4d added login to
fetch