This week in Nu #43
JosephTLyons worked on helping organize our growing set of math functions, made
cal's first day configurable, removed some async_stream
andrasio added a median command, fixed a regression in skip-until
fdncred added support for viewing text with bat, added a roadmap
kubouch added a command to skip every n rows, cleaned up some website docs
arashout fixed a bug in our yaml support, added math docs, moved some math functions to math subcommands
utam0k cleaned up some unnecessary clones
jonathandturner bumped Nu to 0.15.1, finished removing async_stream
Since I forgot to mention last week: we now have an initial RFC process for large changes: https://github.com/nushell/rfcs