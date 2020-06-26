This week in Nu #44
- charlespierce, fdncred, and jonathandturner got a new release pipeline working to build the binaries for each release
- jonathandturner landed
nu-tableand new table drawing algorithms
- fdncred added config for the bat-based text viewing, fixed bugs with linked externals, added wix support
- JosephTLyons renamed
math averageto
math avg, bumped heim, formatted project markdown, improved the
calcommand, added
random uuid, and added
random bool
- andrasio improved supporting for
math median
- siedentop added
--countto
uniq
- HiranmayaGundu added tests for Windows drive letters
- bailey-layzer added errors for division by zero
- arashout added tests for the new math functionality
- amousa11 added
math mode
- zombie110year translated more book chapters to Simplified Chinese