This week in Nu #45
- fdncred added more files to the wix package, added more ansi colors, date formatting, and more to the wix package, also more
charcharacters
- jonathandturner added configurable prompts, added
str collect, fixed invocations, added the
charcommand, released 0.16.0, and
each --numbered
- orientnab added more command docs
- JosephTLyons added some
calimprovements, added
random dice, and a histogram+dice example
- thegedge improved escaping for external args
- zombie110year continues translating the book to Simplified Chinese