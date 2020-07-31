This week in Nu #49
- fdncred fixed an issue with the default line edit mode, updated the cmd built-in commands
- warrenseine improved
patherrors
- mattyhall added commands to work with
urls, added two
pathsubcommands, added a new
pathcommand
- k-brk added
starts_withand
ends_withto
str, added
str ltrimand
str rtrim
- coolshaurya extended
insertto take a block
- JosephTLyons cleaned up some docs, updated
to xmldocs, cleaned up some engine implementation
- jzaefferer added an example to the
parsecommand, updated the theme on the demo site
- thegedge refactored completion logic, simplified some internal pipeline implementation
- arashout updated the automatically generated command list for the website
- Tiwalun added directions for installing from scoop
Active RFCs
- gedge posted Signature-Based Completions