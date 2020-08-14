This week in Nu #51
- fdncred added color themes to
to html, added initial work on winget support, fixed some soft link-related issues, removed some unnecessary bat features we weren't using
- avranju added the ability to disable the welcome banner
- Amanita-muscaria made the history file location configurable
- jonathandturner released version 0.18, moved starship external, made a new default/extra set of features and plugins.
- samhedin fixed exit scripts when working with per-directory environments
- JosephTLyons updated the random dice example, removed
--with-symlink-targetsfrom
ls
- andrasio added listing the features Nu was built with as part of
version, updated
updateand
insertto fully drain their optional blocks,
histogramnow can use an additional column for the histogram value, added a percent column to
histogram
- coolshaurya added the commit hash to
version
- jzaefferer added tracking client-side errors in the demo with the Sentry