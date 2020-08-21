This week in Nu #52
One year of TwiN!
- samhedin changed per-directory environments to run exit scripts in the original directory
- JosephTLyons updated
histogramoccurrences examples, added a test for
count, fixed column count breaking on empty tables
- mattclarke renamed time units (eg
1sis now
1sec)
- jonathandturner changed
to jsonto preserve metadata in output, moved nu-cli data functionality into its own crate, nu-data, added testing wasm to CI
- lucasmmg changed
sort-byto fail gracefully when types are mismatched, and further improved the error
- rrichardson added new case conversions to
str
- andrasio cleaned up config settings logic
- fdncred added support for more Nu table themes, and more table theming
- bailey-layzer added type inference for alias definitions
- LhKipp added a
sleepcommand, fixed time units in the book
- jzaefferer improved tracking errors on the demo site, and updated the demo to the latest Nu
- oylenshpeegal fixed a typo in the contributor book