This week in Nu #53
- We celebrated our one year of Nu being public with a blog post
- amitdev added configuration to disable hinting in the line editor
- andrasio improved the span logic for pipelines, cleaned up the plugin implementation, cleaned up
autoviewand
tableconfiguration, made
insertand
updatemore flexible, simplified command span info
- arnaldo2792 improved the RHEL-based installation instructions
- bailey-layzer made type inference in
aliasoptional
- coolshaurya updated
versionwith git hash
- dmeijboom fixed an out of bounds error in
headers
- fdncred added a reverse find to
index-of, added a sample plugin in PowerShell, added
path dirnameand
path filestem
- gorogoroumaru made
cdcommand complete only directories, added
datesubcommands
- jonathandturner updated the battery dependency, improved type alias errors in
alias, sorted the subcommands in help text
- jzaefferer added some crossreferences in command docs, extended
touchto take multiple args, fixed some broken links in the installation instructions
- LhKipp updated the book with the new time units
- ongardie fixed unnecessary execute perms in the blog, fixed atom feed on the blog, fixed some broken links in the contributor book
- rofrol fixed some typos in the recent blog post
- ryuichi1208 updated docker file to clear the apt cache
- thegedge cleaned up some unnecessary dependencies in the completer, made lite-parse more forgiving, added completions for short-hand flags, made Nu's completer a bit more standalone,
- vpperego added a Portuguese translation of the contributor book