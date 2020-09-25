This week in Nu #57
- gillespiecd removed unused files in nu-data, consolidated suggestion code, cleaned up 'did you mean', added spaces between column suggestions
- fdncred improved Windows builds, added more table themes, updated the operator map in the book
- luccasmmg removed the path check for
rm -f
- jonathandturner released 0.20, upgraded bigint/bigdecimal, renamed some internal symbols
- notryanb added csv support to
fetch
- coolshaurya improved
help commandswhen showing subcommands
- mattclarke added tests for
ls -a
- radekvit implemented passthrough for
benchmark, fixed panics in
random int, added global mode to
str trim, added system, user, and idle time to
benchmark
- jzaefferer added a custom panic handler to the demo, and fixed a broken api call in the demo