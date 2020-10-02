This week in Nu #58
- tumdum added random environment variables to benchmarking to make
benchmarkmore accurate
- gillespiecd removed some unnecessary dependencies, simplified command names, improved 'did_you_mean', cleaned up nu-protocol, unified dictionary implementation to IndexMap, improved
clipto convert input to string, added example for
updatecommand
- jonathandturner refactored scope to be a linked list
- JonathanArns fixed selecting column names with spaces
- lucasmmg fixed
mvto not allow directories to move into themselves, added support for removing sockets
- andrasio added bar chart support and line chart support
- fdncred improved charts on Windows