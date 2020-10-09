This week in Nu #59
- LhKipp updated the Type Deduction RFC
- JosephTLyons fixed a few issues with the blog, corrected a function name
- fdncred added string padding, update the Wix package builder, added blink and strikethrough when coloring, fixed a terminal width calculation bug
- jonathandturner fixed alias default var values, added initial wasi support, fixed more recent clippy lints
- gillespiecd fixed a panic in
str to-datetime, fixed integer parsing to use bigint, fixed decimal parsing to use bigdecimal, added tips for contributors, added inf/nan support for csv
- andrasio improved testing for internal commands and surveyed anchor usage, added CI tests for the Wix package, rewrote
empty?, allowed config to work with column paths
- RReverser improved wasi support for time and instant