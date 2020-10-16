This week in Nu #60
- Couchbase announced a new shell based on Nushell
- andrasio simplified making column paths, added a
flattencommand, made sure that chart command binaries are properly installed, updated the wix plugin checker, added back bigint/bigdecimal serialization
- gillespiecd fixed a typo in a crate description, added tests for get_data_by_key, cleaned up some extra files in the root
- fdncred added bson and sqlite to the wix
- jonathandturenr released version 0.21
- andrasio/fdncred worked on an xpath plugin (see also)
- wcarss disabled rustyline's bracketed paste
- RedlineTriad fixed some string concatenation logic
- luccasmmg added a new
format filesizecommand for formatting filesizes
- jonstodle updated command docs on the website to 0.20
- mbeijen fixed a typo in the book