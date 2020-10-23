This week in Nu #61
- morbatex added rounding functionality
- rjboas added the Tau constant to math
- fdncred added the ability configure how filesizes are displayed, and more number formatting, added more table themes
- JosephTLyons added pretty printing to
to md
- LhKipp improved the parser implementation, and landed a new type inference RFC
- EverlastingBugstopper fixed a typo
- andrasio did some cleanup of how commands are tested and implemented, improved the
flattencommand, added appending row literals
- fdncred and JosephTLyons fixed issues where filesize wasn't displayed properly
- gillespiecd and fdncred improved weather symbols
- arnau fixed out-of-date command info in the cookbook, and out-of-date issues in the book (also here and here and here
- warrenseine added more equivalent commands in the book
- HaramanJohal fixed a lot of typos and awkward wording in the contributor book