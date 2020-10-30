This week in Nu #62
- LhKipp added optional type inference for the
aliascommand
- gillespiecd added a radix option for str decimal conversion, added rounding precision, added inode information to
ls -l
- CBenoit improved passing strings to external commands
- fdncred added some helper methods for working with structured values, added a
seqcommand, added
charsupport for arbitrary unicode, improved rounding
- jonathandturner removed it-expansion, bumped to 0.21.1, added block type inference
- jjshanks updated required rust version