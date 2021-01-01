This week in Nu #71
- ymgyt updated the Japanese translation of the Nushell book
- baoyachi removed some unused code
- stormasm has been refactoring nu-cli to make it simpler (also here and here)
- fdncred changed
lsto output a path for the name
- max-sixty simplified the internal run_block functionality, and updated the docs for explaining pipelines and groups
- ArturKovacs replaced 'clipboard' with the newer 'arboard' crate
- LhKipp extended 'which' to show aliases and custom commands
- JosephTLyons fixed all the new Rust 1.49 linting warnings
- jonathandturner fixed the
sourcecommand to properly error (video available), and fixed commands created inside of other commands to not leak out to the global scope