This week in Nu #72
- jonathandturner improved some errors, improved InputStream, fixed a variable scope leak, added shadowing, add support for
sourceduring parsing, renamed set/set-env to let/let-env, released 0.25.0, pinned
synto avoid build breakage, removed the line primitive, renamed Path and Pattern, updated startup to treat all startup lines as coming from the same source, and fixed reading/writing of bigint/bigdecimal
- JosephTLyons fixed a typo in the sorting error message
- LhKipp added the ability to use a comment above the custom command as part of its description, improved the precedence rules for
which
- jinlow added support for filesizes to
math median
- baoyachi reduced the number of dependencies, updated shadow-rs
- stormasm refactoring some function in nu-cli
- sousajf1 updated some dependencies
- wycats improved and documented the lexer
- TrevorAC99 updated rust-embed
- fdncred created a new VSCode plugin for Nushell!