This week in Nu #74
- LhKipp added parsing of rest args for custom commands, fixed parsing of ranges and invocations, added long/short flags to custom commands
- baoyachi updated shadow-rs
- fdncred improved sys output, added more ansi sequences
- andrasio cleaned up examples tests
- jonathandturner switched from heim to sysinfo, flush out! lines
- kubouch added
nth --skip
- ankhrr fixed variable capture missing cases
- brightly-salty replaced dirs/directories
- jankeromnes fixed gitpod
- We created a new repo to hold Nu scripts people write